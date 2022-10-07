2 migrants struck and killed by train in eastern Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say that two migrants died when they were struck by a train in the eastern part of the country bordering Bulgaria. Police say the accident happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday when the train hit the men who were walking on the line. Migrants trying to reach Western Europe often use railway tracks for direction on their journeys. They enter eastern Serbia from neighboring Bulgaria before moving toward European Union member states Hungary, Croatia or Romania. Officials in the region have reported a huge rise in the number of people arriving in the region on their way toward wealthy EU member nations.

