DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent. The indictment of 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke issued Thursday said the information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country, which was not named. He is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment publicly on cases. The Army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”

