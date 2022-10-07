Man faces assault charges in Chicago police station shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of walking into a Chicago police station and pointing a gun at officers, leading police to shoot and wound him, was expected to appear in court Friday on assault charges. The police department says 43-year-old Terrick Bland, of Maywood, is charged with five counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court Friday. According to police, Bland walked into a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday and began shouting anti-police statements. When officers ordered him to drop a gun he had wrapped in a plastic bag, he pointed it them and and at least three of them opened fire.

