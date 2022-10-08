2 killed as demonstrations around Iran enter 4th week

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anti-government demonstrations have erupted in several areas across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people died Saturday. Marchers chanted anti-government protests and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In some areas, merchants shuttered shops in response to a call by activists for a commercial strike or to protect their wares from damage. Rights monitors say that in a city in the majority Kurdish northwest, a driver was killed after honking at security forces in support of the protesters. The monitors said another protester was also killed.

