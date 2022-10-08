Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case

BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee’s brother has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed in September. Lee’s brother argues that his family didn’t get adequate notice of a the hearing last month where Syed’s conviction was reversed. Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office said in a court filing Friday that Lee’s brother has a right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative.

