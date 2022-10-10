Florida governor debate on for Oct. 24 after hurricane delay

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist were initially supposed to debate on WPEC-TV on Wednesday. The deadly storm that came ashore Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida last week dashed those plans. West Palm Beach-based WPEC said on its website the rescheduled debate will air statewide as initially planned beginning at 7 p.m. It will come after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting starting in many parts of Florida the same day as the debate.

