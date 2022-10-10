Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided a look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Former Democratic Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from the job and apologized Monday. Her remarks included mocking the Black son of a white councilman. But much of the recorded discussion was about protecting Latino political strength in new Council districts. The city population is about half Latino, and there has been friction with Blacks politicians over power. The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices.”