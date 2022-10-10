Rep. Tim Ryan, author JD Vance hold US Senate debate in Ohio
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance are meeting in the first of two scheduled debates in their closely watched race for Ohio’s coveted open U.S. Senate seat. The Monday faceoff takes place in Cleveland. Ryan is a 10-term congressman from the blue-collar Youngstown area. Vance is a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy.” Both are vying to succeed retiring GOP U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. Democrats view the race as among their best chances nationally to flip a seat in November. Ryan has significantly outraised Vance in an increasingly Republican-leaning state that twice for Donald Trump for president. Ex-President Donald Trump has stumped for Vance.