UN assembly meets on Ukraine hours after Russian strikes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is debating whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. Monday’s discussion is coming hours after Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly meeting was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries used Monday’s meeting to speak on Russia’s rush-hour attacks hours earlier. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told says some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge.

