Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

HAVANA (AP) — Haiti is rapidly spiralling into chaos and the neighboring Dominican Republic has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.” But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations’ economies. Dominican President Luis Abinader has announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks. And he’s threatening to close the border if international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti’s government for help against gangs,

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.