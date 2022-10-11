Mexico’s largest state approves same-sex marriage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest state has approved same-sex marriage, leaving only three of the country’s 32 states without such laws. The State of Mexico, has the largest population of any state in the country. Its legislature voted Tuesday to recognize same-sex marriages and same-sex common-law marriages. It became the 29th state to do so. That leaves only the northern border state of Tamaulipas, the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and the southern state of Guerrero without such laws. Tabasco is the home state of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he has shown little appetite to push such legislation.

