New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — More families who are offered expensive health insurance premiums from their employers will get a discount if they sign up instead for coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace this fall. The Treasury Department announced new rules Tuesday that determine the tax breaks for certain families when they buy private health insurance plans through the ACA. The new interpretation of the Obama-era health law aims to fix the “family glitch,” which determines a family’s eligibility for tax credits based on the cost of an individual’s work-sponsored health insurance plan rather than the cost of the plan for the whole family.

