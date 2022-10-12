3 officers injured, suspect killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge. Police say the 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday morning tried to exit the rear of the house and opened fire on the officers. The officers returned fire. All three officers were taken to a hospital and listed as stable. It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting. But at least one other person was taken from the scene in handcuffs.

