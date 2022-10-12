Census, term limit change means big turnover for lawmakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An unusually high number of California lawmakers will be gone after the November election. It’s the result of redistricting after the 2020 census and voter-approved changes to term limits a decade ago. The turnover has groups seeking to increase lawmakers’ gender and ethnic diversity cheering. The advocacy group Close the Gap is celebrating what executive director Susannah Delano calls “the Motherlode of open seats” and a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reshape the Legislature over the next six years. Democrats’ overwhelming majorities in both chambers are expected to be safe. Half of the Senate is up for election every two years, while all assemblymembers run every two years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.