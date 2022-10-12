Intense lobbying ahead of UN vote on Russian annexations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Western nations are engaging in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying for a Western-backed U.N. resolution that would condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. A vote is expected later Wednesday in the 193-member General Assembly after diplomats finish outlining their country’s positions. Syria warned against isolating its ally Russia. The resolution being put to a vote is the fourth on Ukraine since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its smaller neighbor, and a key issue for its Western backers is how many countries will support it.

