Key LA leaders face political fallout for racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three Los Angeles City Council members at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments have each had long careers in state and local politics. Kevin de Leon is the former leader of the state Senate and ran an unsuccessful campaign against U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2018. Nury Martinez was chosen as Los Angeles City Council president after a long career that included a stop on the Los Angeles Unified School District board. Gil Cedillo is a veteran state lawmaker known for a law that lets some students who are not U.S. citizens qualify for some financial aid and scholarships.

