Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
By The Associated Press
Ukraine Southern Operational Command says its forces have recaptured five settlements in the Kherson region. A spokesman says the villages were retaken as of Oct. 11. They are part of the four regions recently annexed by Russia. Russia’s top KGB successor agency said Wednesday that it has arrested eight people on charges of involvement in the attack on the bridge linking Russia to Crimea. A truck loaded with explosives blew up while driving across the bridge, killing four and causing two sections of one of the two automobile links to collapse.