Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
By DIANE JEANTET
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were campaigning ahead of this month’s election, seeking to consolidate support among their base. Da Silva walked the streets of the Alemao slum complex in northern Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, strengthening his popularity among Brazil’s poor. Bolsonaro made an appearance at the vast Aparecida basilica in Sao Paulo state. Earlier this month, da Silva won the first round of the election with over 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro got 43%. The two candidates are now headed for a runoff on Oct. 30.