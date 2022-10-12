Members of Nevada senate candidate’s family endorse opponent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s family are endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The family members say they believe that “Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit.’ ” The letter does not mention Laxalt by name. But it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work.” During Laxalt’s gubernatorial run in 2018, a dozen of his family members endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak in an op-ed. That prompted 22 other family members to defend Laxalt.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

