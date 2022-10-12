NATO cautious to avoid Ukraine war but members help anyway

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO, as an organization, is not directly involved in the war in Ukraine. But its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to the conflict-torn country while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage. NATO defense ministers discussed Wednesday ways to ramp up weapons production and give Ukraine the arms it needs to defend itself. They’re also trying to protect vulnerable gas and oil pipelines and cables. After a separate gathering of the Ukraine Contact Group of 50 nations, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine wants a complete air defense system to defend against aerial attack.

