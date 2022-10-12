Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect shot in central Illinois city

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois police chief says two police officers and a suspect were shot during a traffic stop in the city of Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says shots were fired after the officers made a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. CDT Wednesday. The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. The Decatur Herald & Review reports that Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says the officers’ injuries are serious, but both are expected to recover. Authorities have not provided an update on the suspect’s condition. No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released by police. Decatur is located about 120 miles southwest of Chicago.

