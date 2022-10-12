Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Putin told an energy forum in Moscow on Wednesday that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It caused a massive gas leak and taking them out of service. The U.S. has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin. The Russian leader has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2. It’s a political nonstarter for the German government and others.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.