Witness contradicts theory against Trump dossier analyst

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The FBI agent who questioned an analyst charged with lying to the bureau about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump has twice testified that he believes the analyst was truthful with him. That’s according to testimony Wednesday in the trial of Igor Danchenko. He is a Russian-born analyst who served as the primary source of information for the infamous “Steele dossier.” It alleged links between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Prosecutors say Danchenko fabricated one of his sources in interviews with the FBI. But FBI analyst Brian Auten testified he believed Danchenko was essentially truthful.

