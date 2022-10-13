Man pleads guilty to arson at Planned Parenthood clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide has pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says 25-year-old Joshua Brereton of Paw Paw faces a Feb. 6 sentencing after entering the plea. Brereton admitted that last July 31, he bought a fireplace starter log and fuel, then breached a security fence at the clinic in Kalamazoo. Brereton faces five to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Brereton also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution. The plea agreement estimates the amount of restitution Brereton will be ordered to pay to be more than $20,000.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.