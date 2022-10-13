New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Never-before-seen video footage played Thursday by the House Jan. 6 committee shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, including Republican allies of Donald Trump, responding anxiously — and angrily — to the insurrection at the Capitol. The recordings offer a rare glimpse into the real-time reactions of the most powerful members of Congress as they scrambled to demand support from all parts of the government, including from agencies seemingly ill prepared for the chaos. They’re seen and heard venting anger over a president whose conduct they felt had endangered their lives. The recordings show Pelosi at one point asking, “Do you believe this?”

