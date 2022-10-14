Dominican Republic: Fuel smugglers cash in on Haiti chaos

HAVANA (AP) — As gangs in Haiti blockade and loot key fuel supplies, the fuel crisis is now trickling over to the neighboring Dominican Republic. An illicit petroleum contraband industry on the countries’ 240-mile shared border has flourished in the wake of soaring gasoline prices in Haiti. Both Dominicans and Haitians alike buy subsidized fuel for $5 a gallon in border cities in the Dominican Republic and smuggle it to Haiti, where it goes for as much as $50 a gallon. It has provoked gasoline shortages, long lines in gas stations and has caused sales of gasoline in the border city of Dajabón to at least double.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.