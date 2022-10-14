Germany: Man bites police dog, woman punches officer

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a man has been detained after biting a service dog and resisting arrest. Officers were called to a dispute between two 29-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg in the early hours Friday. The trio acted in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” fashion, police said in a statement. It said officers were only able to overpower one of the men by using “massive physical force.” The statement added that “in the course of resisting arrest the 29-year-old man also bit a police dog,” though the canine didn’t sustain any injuries. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old woman injured a police officer with a punch to the face. All three were detained and spent the rest of the night in jail to sober up.

