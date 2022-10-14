Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend’s mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police. Officer Truong Thai was killed in the Thursday shooting. Tyson Hampton made an initial court appearance Friday on murder and other charges. He was ordered to remain jailed without bail ahead of a Tuesday arraignment at which an attorney will be appointed to his case. At a news conference on Friday, District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined to say whether the woman was struck by a bullet fired by Hampton or by police.