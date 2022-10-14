Skip to Content
Thousands rally in Bratislava to honor 2 gay men shot dead

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has joined a rally of thousands to honor two gay men who were shot dead in the capital earlier this week and demonstrate support for the LGBTQ community. Police say they are investigating the killings as a hate crime. People lit candles at the site of the shooting Friday before marching to a central Bratislava square. In her address to the crowd, President Zuzana Caputova asked LGBTQ people for forgiveness “for not being able to feel safe in Slovakia.”

