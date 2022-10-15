Assailants fatally shoot Hindu man in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man in violence police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region. Police say militants on Saturday fired at a member of the minority community of Kashmiri Hindus at his home. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers. In August, a local Hindu man was killed and his brother injured in a shooting that police also blamed on insurgents. Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in which several Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

