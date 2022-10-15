German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country pact. Scholz was speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin on Saturday. He advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy but also in other areas such as tax policy. Scholz also advocated for more military autonomy of the EU. He called for coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025 and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.

