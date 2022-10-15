Pakistan hits back at Biden’s ‘dangerous nation’ comment

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is pushing back against a comment by President Joe Biden in which he called the South Asian country “one of the most dangerous nations in the world.” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday his office would summon the U.S. ambassador for an explanation and two former prime ministers rejected the statement as baseless. Biden was at an informal fundraising dinner at a private residence in Los Angeles on Thursday sponsored by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee when he made the comments. Pakistan and the U.S. have traditionally been allies but the relationship has been rocky at times.

