Belarus activist gets 25-year sentence for opposing regime

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A leading Belarusian political activist has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court Monday on charges of plotting a terror attack, high treason and a conspiracy to seize power. Autukhovich is a 59-year-old former military officer and a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. He has helped the opposition raise funds to oppose Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for more than 28 years. Along with Autukhovich, 11 other activists were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 2½ to 20 years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.