First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has taken her husband’s unity agenda to an unlikely venue, sitting for an interview with conservative cable station Newsmax about cancer research. It was a friendly conversation on a channel that’s better known for its excoriations of President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats. The interview aired Monday was conducted by Nancy Brinker, who hosts a show on the cable channel and is the founder of the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure. It’s named for Brinker’s sister, who died of cancer. Biden and Brinker have known each other for years and have worked together before.

