Labor agency tallies votes in another Amazon union election

NEW YORK (AP) — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test on Tuesday. Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board will be counting ballots from a union election at an Amazon warehouse near Albany, New York. Amazon says roughly 800 people are employed at the warehouse. Amazon Labor Union is leading the organizing effort. It has faced several roadblocks since its win on Staten Island this April. Amazon also hasn’t acknowledged the union. Experts note racking up more wins could offer the union more leverage to drag the company to the negotiating table.

