Lebanese MP: Ukraine war sped up border deal with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — A prominent Lebanese legislator allied with the militant Hezbollah group says the war in Ukraine and rising demand for natural gas around the world has helped speed up a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel. Gebran Bassil, who is under sanctions by the U.S., told The Associated Press on Monday that the deal will help bring stability to the eastern Mediterranean. Israel and Lebanon both have accepted the U.S.-mediated agreement following months of negotiations and a signing ceremony is expected along the two countries’ border by the end of the month.

By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.