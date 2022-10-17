Liz Weston: 3 inflation-savvy moves to make now

Inflation isn’t leaving your life — at least not right now. While it’s still hanging around, you can take three specific actions to better insulate your finances. First, reconsider your emergency fund. Yes, it can be too large — and you may be better off investing that cash. Next, review your home insurance coverage. Rebuilding costs are way up, and most people are underinsured anyway. Finally, check for “bracket creep” — a term that refers to those who face higher tax rates as their income outpaces the IRS’ inflation rate — and adjust your withholding accordingly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.