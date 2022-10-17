Man arrested in serial killings has criminal history

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes. The California corrections department said Monday that 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was sentenced in 1999 to two years in prison for possessing and selling a controlled substance. Brownlee was again convicted for the same crime in December 2001 and sentenced to three years. Brownlee was arrested Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton. It was not known if Brownlee has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

