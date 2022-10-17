Senator’s human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator’s objections over Egypt’s human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy pointed Monday to Egypt’s holding of what rights groups estimate is 60,000 political prisoners. The U.S. gives more than $1 billion annually to Egypt, which it views as an important ally to the U.S. and Israel. But Egypt under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also has a poor human rights record, including what rights groups say is the imprisonment, killing and torture of critics. Congress has made payment of $300 million of that aid conditional to Egypt showing progress on human rights.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

