Thousands protest in Haiti as UN to discuss troop request

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands across Haiti have organized protests demanding the prime minister’s resignation as the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became leader of the world’s first Black republic. Monday’s protest comes hours before the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet and vote on several measures to tackle the increasingly chaotic situation in Haiti, which is awaiting a response on its recent request for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. Haiti has practically reached a standstill more than a month after one of the country’s most powerful gangs surrounded a key fuel terminal in the capital.

