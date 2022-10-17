UK police probe assault of protester at Chinese consulate

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating the assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was beaten up in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the city of Manchester. The man, who is in his 30s, told the BBC that unidentified Chinese men from the consulate building dragged him inside the consulate grounds and assaulted him during a protest Sunday. Greater Manchester Police said its officers intervened and removed the protester from the consulate grounds “due to our fears for the safety of the man.” The protester remained in the hospital Monday for treatment. No arrests have yet been made. Hong Kong’s leader said the U.K. government would handle the incident in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and British law.

