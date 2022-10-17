UN chief: war in Ethiopia’s Tigray must end, Eritrea exit
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is demanding an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and withdrawal of Eritrean forces fighting alongside the government. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Monday that “violence and destruction have reached alarming levels” and “civilians are paying a horrific price.” He warned that “the situation in Ethiopia is spiraling out of control” and stressed that “there is no military solution” to the nearly two-year conflict between Tigrayan forces and the federal government. Guterres called for an urgent resumption of talks between the two sides and said the U.N. will support African Union efforts.