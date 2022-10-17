US government tells Arizona to remove border containers

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is demanding that the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in the latest rift between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over how to prevent illegal border crossings. The Bureau of Reclamation says it wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area.

