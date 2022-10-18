Director: Mississippi does not track welfare program results
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s scandal-plagued welfare program turns away most applicants for cash assistance. And the directors says the agency does not track whether its programs fulfill the goal of lifting people out of poverty. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the nation. State Department of Human Services director Bob Anderson spoke Tuesday at a hearing held by Mississippi legislative Democrats. A former Human Services director, John Davis, pleaded guilty last month to state and federal charges of welfare misspending. Democrats say Republicans who lead the state have failed to hold hearings on welfare misspending. Civil and criminal court cases are still pending.