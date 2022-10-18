Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi has received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran. Her arrival Tuesday comes after competing in an event in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi’s decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday comes as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing and her death has sparked women removing their mandatory hijabs in public. An Instagram post on an account attributed to Rekabi called her not wearing the hijab “unintentional,” but fears for her safety have grown.

