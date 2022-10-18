Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man with a distinctive back tattoo is suing Cardi B, with his lawyers saying he was humiliated after the rapper allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy has filed a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning musician in federal court in Southern California. Brophy alleges that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness. Cardi B was in court and is fighting the allegations. Cardi B, who is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.

