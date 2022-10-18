Los Angeles police face off with protesters at City Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off briefly with yelling protesters outside a city hall entrance. The demonstrators were demanding the city council stop its virtual meeting Tuesday until two of its members resign over racist remarks. Police pushed backed protesters who moved back and then retreated across the street without incident. The city council has been in upheavel after an explosive recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-council president Nury Martinez made crude and racist remarks, and councilors Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo laughed, joined in the banter and didn’t object. Martinez resigned but De Leon and Cedillo have resisted calls to step down.

