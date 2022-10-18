Michigan’s Upper Peninsula: Snow, wind gusts, power outages
NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages. There were reports Tuesday morning of up to 18 inches of snow on the ground in National Mine in the upper peninsula’s Marquette County. Lesser amount were reported elsewhere in the region. Officials say the snow, rain and wind gusts as high as 55 mph had caused thousands of power outages in northern Michigan.