Myanmar court says Suu Kyi’s last corruption trial to go on

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has ruled that the last trial for corruption of the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go ahead. The court says state prosecutors submitted enough evidence to sustain her indictment. The case involves five counts of corruption against her and former President Win Myint related to the rental, purchase and maintenance of a helicopter. Suu Kyi, who was arrested when the military seized power from her elected government in February last year, has already been sentenced to 26 years’ imprisonment after being convicted on seven other corruption counts and various other charges. Critics say the charges against her are politically motivated and an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power while preventing her return to politics.

