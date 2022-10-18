Officials: Pakistani forces kill 4 insurgents in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say Pakistani security forces have shot and killed four insurgents in a raid on their hideout in the country’s volatile southwest. The Counter-Terrorism Department says the raid took place on Tuesday in the Kharan district in Baluchistan province. It says the slain men were members of the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army, designated a “terrorist” group by the United States in 2019. The government provided no further details. Baluchistan has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although Pakistan claims it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.